Frost & Sullivan Acclaims CGI's Advanced Genomic & Biomarker Technologies That Drive Industry Innovation in Support of Precision Cancer Treatment

CGI's technologies provide valuable insights across cancer diagnostics through the accurate and sensitive quantitation of clinically relevant genomic signatures & biomarkers from both blood and tissue samples

SANTA CLARA, California, July 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Based on its recent analysis of the precision oncology industry, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Cancer Genetics, Inc. (CGI or the Company) with the 2017 North American Frost & Sullivan Award for Technology Innovation. CGI's leading-edge technology platforms and comprehensive menu of diagnostic services enhance precision oncology by enabling earlier cancer detection, improving treatment management, and aiding the development of novel cancer therapies. The Company's genomic products and services not only present diagnostic, prognostic, and theranostic information for routine clinical care, but also facilitate and accelerate drug development programs seeking to deliver targeted, more effective and safer drugs to market more quickly. With its comprehensive suite of both off-the-shelf and proprietary tests, technology-agnostic approach, global infrastructure, and extensive research collaborations, CGI is at the forefront of enabling precision medicine in oncology globally, from bench to bedside.

"CGI has a wide variety of assays for genomic and immuno-oncology related biomarkers, applicable across several therapeutic areas, including hematological malignancies, solid tumors, and hereditary cancers," said Frost & Sullivan Research Analyst Vandana Iyer. "The Company offers a broad range of laboratory services that provide critical genomic and biomarker information for patient care and for clinical trials being performed by biotech and pharmaceutical companies. CGI's recent launches of cutting edge tests, its ability to partner with innovative companies, and its extensive research collaborations with leading academic institutions and cancer centers are a testament to the value and depth of CGI's commitment to driving industry innovation."

Some of CGI's prominent and recently launched technologies include:

Complete::IO' is a unique and in-depth flow cytometry panel supporting informed therapeutic decisions and assessment of potential toxicities for novel immuno-oncology (IO) therapies in blood cancers and solid tumors.

is a unique and in-depth flow cytometry panel supporting informed therapeutic decisions and assessment of potential toxicities for novel immuno-oncology (IO) therapies in blood cancers and solid tumors. Focus::Oncomine' is capable of simultaneously testing DNA and RNA, enabling the detection of various types of genomic alterations in a single workflow that requires minimal sample quantities and boasts a rapid turnaround time. The Focus::Oncomine' assay can detect thousands of clinically and pharmacologically relevant biomarkers in solid tumors, making it a valuable tool for clinicians and biopharma.

is capable of simultaneously testing DNA and RNA, enabling the detection of various types of genomic alterations in a single workflow that requires minimal sample quantities and boasts a rapid turnaround time. The Focus::Oncomine' assay can detect thousands of clinically and pharmacologically relevant biomarkers in solid tumors, making it a valuable tool for clinicians and biopharma. Focus::Lymphoma' is the most comprehensive next generation sequencing (NGS) panel for B-cell lymphomas in the field. Focus::Lymphoma', sequences 220 clinically-actionable genes, allowing clinicians to determine the most effective treatment management for patients. Focus::Lymphoma' is also offered to biotech and pharmaceutical companies to power efficient clinical trials focused on B-cell lymphomas.

is the most comprehensive next generation sequencing (NGS) panel for B-cell lymphomas in the field. Focus::Lymphoma', sequences 220 clinically-actionable genes, allowing clinicians to determine the most effective treatment management for patients. Focus::Lymphoma' is also offered to biotech and pharmaceutical companies to power efficient clinical trials focused on B-cell lymphomas. Focus::Renal' is a highly-sensitive NGS panel that provides thorough information for the diagnosis, prognosis and therapy selection in renal cancers. In a single test, Focus::Renal' is able to detect mutations in 76 renal cancer-related genes, as well as genome-wide copy number changes, and critical single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs). Focus::Renal' is the only NGS panel of its type, as it is disease-focused, and has been developed through collaboration with leading cancer centers and academic institutions, including MSKCC, Cleveland Clinic, Huntsman Cancer Center at University of Utah , and University Hospital of Paris .

is a highly-sensitive NGS panel that provides thorough information for the diagnosis, prognosis and therapy selection in renal cancers. In a single test, Focus::Renal' is able to detect mutations in 76 renal cancer-related genes, as well as genome-wide copy number changes, and critical single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs). Focus::Renal' is the only NGS panel of its type, as it is disease-focused, and has been developed through collaboration with leading cancer centers and academic institutions, including MSKCC, Cleveland Clinic, Huntsman Cancer Center at , and University Hospital of . Liquid::Lung- cfDNA ' is a CLIA-validated, multi-gene NGS panel for lung cancer liquid biopsies. The test can detect lung tumor-derived cell-free DNA (cfDNA) obtained from a single blood draw, and analyzes frequently-mutated SNPs and short indels in 11 genes with significant clinical relevance to non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). This groundbreaking assay is highly sensitive, with a limit of detection (LOD) as low as 0.05% or 1 mutant copy of DNA in a background of 2,000 wild-type copies of DNA.

is a CLIA-validated, multi-gene NGS panel for lung cancer liquid biopsies. The test can detect lung tumor-derived cell-free DNA (cfDNA) obtained from a single blood draw, and analyzes frequently-mutated SNPs and short indels in 11 genes with significant clinical relevance to non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). This groundbreaking assay is highly sensitive, with a limit of detection (LOD) as low as 0.05% or 1 mutant copy of DNA in a background of 2,000 wild-type copies of DNA. Focus::HERSite' is a hereditary cancer test that focuses on breast and ovarian cancers. The test analyzes the 16 genes most commonly associated with breast and ovarian cancers and provides in-depth coverage of BRCA1 and BRCA2.

is a hereditary cancer test that focuses on breast and ovarian cancers. The test analyzes the 16 genes most commonly associated with breast and ovarian cancers and provides in-depth coverage of BRCA1 and BRCA2. Oncomine Dx Target Test is the first NGS-based companion diagnostic (CDx) test that simultaneously screens tumor samples for biomarkers associated with 3 FDA-approved therapies for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). CGI is one of the first laboratories, and one of only three in the United States , to offer the Oncomine Dx Target Test.

CGI has established a global footprint with a presence in the United States, India, and China. The Company's infrastructure, which has been developed through strategic acquisitions, and its unique business model, which incorporates routine clinical testing for cancer patients and fee-for-service solutions for biotech and pharmaceutical companies, have positioned it uniquely for diversified growth and access to the oncology community. These factors have supported the Company's successful development of a durable business model through which to commercialize its oncology programs and testing capabilities.

"CGI is a technology-agnostic company with comprehensive diagnostic capabilities utilizing various platforms, including next generation sequencing, fluorescence in situ hybridization, immunohistochemistry, microarrays, RT-PCR, and flow cytometry. The Company boasts full NGS capabilities with both Illumina and Thermo Fisher platforms, offering a mix of proprietary panels and off-the-shelf assays," noted Iyer. "CGI has several ongoing research collaborations with leading oncologists and cancer centers in both solid tumors and hematological malignancies, including kidney cancer, leukemia, non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, and HPV-associated cancers. The Company constantly strives for diversity and innovation, and has successfully achieved a balance between the two."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has demonstrated uniqueness in developing and leveraging new technologies, which significantly impact both the functionality and the customer value of new products and applications. The award lauds the high R&D spend towards innovation, its relevance to the industry, and the positive impact on brand perception.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

ABOUT CANCER GENETICS, INC.

Cancer Genetics, Inc. is a leader in enabling precision medicine in oncology from bench to bedside through the use of oncology biomarkers and molecular testing. CGI is developing a global footprint with locations in the US, India and China. We have established strong clinical research collaborations with major cancer centers such as Memorial Sloan Kettering, The Cleveland Clinic, Mayo Clinic, Keck School of Medicine at USC and the National Cancer Institute.

The Company offers a comprehensive range of laboratory services that provide critical genomic and biomarker information. Its state-of-the-art reference labs are CLIA-certified and CAP-accredited in the US and have licensure from several states including New York State.

