International Endesa B.V. Publishes the Semi Annual Report of 2017

International Endesa B.V. (IE BV) has published the half year report 2017.

Duringthe first six months of 2017, IE BV earned a net income of EUR 0.25 million, mainly due to its ordinary financial activities.

The Company performed the management and administration activities on its financial assets and liabilities, including ECP Programme, MTN Programme, intercompany loans, credit lines and financial derivatives.

Thehalf year report 2017 can be viewed and downloaded at the following link:

http://www.endesa.com/EN/ACCIONISTAS/RENTAFIJA/RENTAFIJA/estadosfinancieros