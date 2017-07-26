

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - GlaxoSmithKline Plc (GSK.L, GSK) reported Wednesday that its second-quarter loss before tax was 178 million pounds, narrower than last year's 318 million pounds.



Loss per share was 3.7 pence, compared to loss of 9 pence a year ago. The loss reflected charges resulting from increases in the valuation of Consumer and HIV businesses and new portfolio choices.



Turnover increased 12 percent to 7.32 billion pounds from 6.53 billion pounds. On a constant currency basis, turnover grew 3 percent.



GSK reiterated its outlook for sales and earnings performance to 2020.



For 2020, the company expects 5 year percentage CAGR to 2020 on a CER basis for sales of low-to-mid-single digits and adjusted earnings per share of mid-to-high single digits.



Emma Walmsley, Chief Executive Officer, GSK said, 'Today we are updating our full year earnings guidance to reflect the investments we have made to accelerate the review of our new two drug regimen in HIV. We are also providing an update to investors on the longer-term outlook for the Group and our priorities to improve innovation, performance and trust in GSK.'



The Board intends to maintain the dividend for 2018 at the current level of 80p per share, subject to any material change in the external environment or performance expectations.



The company also announced its policy for future distributions from 2018 onwards and its expectations for the 2018 dividend.



