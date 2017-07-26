

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ingersoll-Rand plc (IR) updated full-year 2017 adjusted continuing EPS guidance to approximately $4.50, the high end of previous guidance range. The company now projects 2017 revenues to be up approximately 4.5 percent; organic revenues to be up approximately 4.5 percent compared with 2016. For 2017, Ingersoll-Rand now projects cash flow from operating activities of approximately $1.5 billion; and free cash flow of approximately $1.2 billion.



Excluding items, second-quarter adjusted continuing EPS was $1.49, up 8 percent from prior year. Revenues were up 6 percent, while organic revenues up 7 percent with strength in Climate and continuing improvement in Industrial.



