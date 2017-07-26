

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Trading in the U.S. index futures suggest that Wall Street stocks may open Wednesday's session higher and the FOMC announcement in the afternoon is likely to have a greater say on the market movement. The Fed funds is expected to hold the rate at 1.00 to 1.25 percent range. Asian shares closed mostly higher, while European shares are trading up.



As of 6.30 am ET, the Dow futures were adding 20 points, the S&P 500 futures were progressing 2.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were up 0.50 points.



U.S stocks closed higher, with Nasdaq and S&P 500 reaching new record highs. The Nasdaq inched up 1.37 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 6,412.17, the Dow climbed 100.26 points or 0.5 percent to 21,613.43 and the S&P 500 rose 7.17 points or 0.3 percent to 2,477.08.



On the economic front, the Federal Open Market Committee announcement is expected at 2.00 pm ET. It is expected to hold their federal funds target at a 1.00 to 1.25 percent range with a 1.125 percent midpoint.



The Mortgage Bankers' Association's mortgage applications for the week will be published at 7.00 am ET. In the prior week, the composite index was up 6.3 percent, while the purchase index increased 1.0 percent.



The New Home Sales Index for June will be released at 10.00 am ET. The economists are looking for consensus of a growth to 611 K from 610 K in the prior month.



The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Petroleum Status Report for the week will be published at 10.30 am ET. The previous week's crude oil inventories were down 4.7 million barrels and gasoline were down 4.4 million barrels.



Two year Floating Rate Note or FRN auction will be held at 11.30 am ET, while five year Note auction will be at 1.00 pm ET. FOMC



In the corporate segment, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. raised its revenue guidance to a new range of $19.71 billion to $19.89 billion versus its previous guidance of $19.51 billion to $19.71 billion. This would result in 8 to 9 percent revenue growth over the previous year. The company raised its adjusted earnings guidance to a new range of $9.15 to $9.28, versus the $9.12 to $9.28 previously communicated, for 11 to 12 percent growth over 2016.



German automaker Daimler AG said its second quarter net profit attributable to shareholders edged up to 2.44 billion euros from 2.43 billion euros last year. Earnings per share rose to 2.28 euros from 2.27 euros a year ago. Group revenue increased 7 percent to 41.16 billion euros from 38.62 billion euros in the year-ago period. Adjusted for exchange-rate effects, revenue grew by 5 percent.



Asian stocks closed mostly higher on Wednesday. Chinese shares ended little changed. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index closed marginally higher while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index finished up 88.97 points or 0.33 percent at 26,941.02.



Japanese shares gained ground. The Nikkei average rose 94.96 points or 0.48 percent to 20,050.16 while the broader Topix index closed 0.24 percent higher at 1,620.88. Exporters closed mostly higher, with Toyota Motor and Sony ending up over 1 percent each.



Australian shares hit their highest level in nearly three weeks. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 50 points or 0.87 percent to 5,776.60 while the broader All Ordinaries index finished up 48 points or 0.83 percent at 5,823.30.



European shares are trading higher. CAC 40 of France is up 33.13 point or 0.64 percent, while DAX of Germany is climbing 48. 01 points or 0.39 percent. FTSE 100 of England is adding 48.62 points or 0.64 percent. Swiss Market Index is progressing 75.25 points to 0.84 percent.



