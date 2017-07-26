AMD Stock: Indicators Are Now in Bullish AlignmentMy bullish views on semiconductor stocks, specifically Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) stock, have not been a secret, and in my publications surrounding Advanced Micro Devices stock, I continue to point to $24.50 as a potential price objective. Even when selling pressure pushed AMD stock lower by 27.73% in May of this year, I stood fast on my conviction and outlined developments that supported my bullish view.I am focusing on this investment once again because I have exciting news to share. The method of investment analysis I use to generate my views is suggesting that AMD stock is on the verge.

