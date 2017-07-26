Pro-Trader Daily: Corporate News Blog - New Residential Investment and Ocwen Financial Announce Agreement Relating to Mortgage Servicing Rights Transfer and Subservicing Agreement

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily takes a look at the latest corporate events and news making the headlines for New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE: NRZ) ("NRZ"), following which we have published a free report that can be viewed by signing up at http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=NRZ. The Company and Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE: OCN) ("Ocwen") announced on July 24, 2017, the signing of definitive agreements for the transfer of Ocwen's interest in mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) and subservicing relating to approximately $110 billion unpaid principal balance (i.e. UPB as on June 30, 2017) of non-agency MSRs. When the MSRs will get transferred to NRZ, the new subservicing agreement will replace the existing agreements between the two companies. For immediate access to our complimentary reports, including today's coverage, register for free now at:

http://protraderdaily.com/register/

At Pro-TD, we make it our mission to bring you news that matter about the stock you follow. Today, our research desk covers a blog story on NRZ and OCN. Go directly to your stock of interest and access today's free coverage at:

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=NRZ

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=OCN

NRM to pay a lump sum restructuring fee of $400 million to Ocwen

As a part of the MSR transfer agreement, Ocwen will transfer approximately $110 billion UPB of seasoned non-agency MSRs to New Residential Mortgage LLC (NRM), a wholly owned subsidiary of NRZ, subject to the their current agreements.

After acquiring the required third-party consents and the transfer of the MSRs, the subsidiary of NRZ will make a lump sum restructuring fee payment to Ocwen upon each transfer in exchange for Ocwen's foregoing payments under the existing agreements. The lump sum restructuring fees could be around $400 million that is if all the applicable MSRs are transferred to NRM. However, the transfer is subject to the approval of certain counterparties to the related securitizations and other customary closing conditions. It is anticipated that the transfers would begin as early as September 2017 and continue up till 2018.

A 5-year subservicing agreement

Along with the MSR transfer agreement, NRM has entered into a 5-year subservicing agreement with Ocwen. As per the agreement, Ocwen will subservice the mortgage loans underlying the transferred MSRs.

NRZ to buy 4.9% of Ocwen's equity

As a consequence of the transaction, NRZ has decided to make an equity investment of nearly $13.9 million to purchase about 4.9% of Ocwen's common equity.

Agreement to Bring more Stability in the Servicing Industry

Michael Nierenberg, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of NRZ, was pleased to announce the new strategic partnership with Ocwen and stated that it is a great transaction for both companies. He mentioned that the new subservicing arrangement would secure the Company's interests in their MSR investments and lead to additional stability in the overall servicing industry. He also said that the investment portfolio of NRZ has shown a good performance till date, and he is confident in the Company's ability to continue driving shareholder value going forward.

Agreement to extend their mutually beneficial relationship

Ronald M. Faris, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ocwen, announced that NRZ has been a close business partner to Ocwen for long. He said that this new arrangement would extend and build upon their mutually beneficial relationship. He expressed that he was looking forward to working closely with NRZ to aid homeowners in their servicing portfolio.

About New Residential Investment Corp.

New Residential Investment is managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC (NYSE: FIG), a global investment management firm. NRZ works towards opportunistically investing in, and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. The Company mainly targets investments in mortgage servicing related assets and other related opportunistic investments. NRZ is organized and conducts its operations to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes.

About Ocwen Financial Corp.

Ocwen Financial is a financial services holding Company which originates and services loans through its subsidiaries. It has its headquarters in West Palm Beach, Florida, with offices throughout the United States and in the US Virgin Islands as well as in India and the Philippines. Ocwen has been serving their customers since 1988.

Last Close Stock Review

New Residential Investment's share price finished yesterday's trading session at $15.92, marginally declining 0.19%. A total volume of 2.02 million shares have exchanged hands. The Company's stock price surged 18.01% in the previous twelve months. Additionally, the stock gained 1.27% since the start of the year. Shares of the Company have a PE ratio of 7.87 and have a dividend yield of 12.56%. The stock currently has a market cap of $4.88 billion.

At the closing bell, on Tuesday, July 25, 2017, Ocwen Financial's stock rose 1.82%, ending the trading session at $2.80. A total volume of 894.59 thousand shares have exchanged hands. The Company's stock price skyrocketed 1.08% in the past one month, 22.27% in the last three months and 66.67% in the previous twelve months. The stock currently has a market cap of $355.26 million.

Pro-Trader Daily :

Pro-Trader Daily (Pro-TD) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. PRO-TD has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

PRO-TD has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email contact@protraderdaily.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charter holder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by PRO-TD. PRO-TD is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither PRO-TD nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://protraderdaily.com/disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: contact@protraderdaily.com

Phone number: (917) 341.4653

Office Address: Mainzer Landstrasse 50 Frankfurt am Main, Germany 60325

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Pro-Trader Daily