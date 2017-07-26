Pro-Trader Daily: Featured Company News - NeuroDerm to be acquired by Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp.

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily takes a look at the latest corporate events and news making the headlines for NeuroDerm Ltd (NASDAQ: NDRM), following which we have published a free report that can be viewed by signing up at http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=NDRM. The Israel-based pharmaceutical Company, which is known for developing drug-device combinations for central nervous system (CNS) disorders, announced on July 24, 2017, that it has signed a definitive agreement to be acquired by the Japanese pharmaceutical company, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation ("MTPC"). For immediate access to our complimentary reports, including today's coverage, register for free now at:

A Total Consideration of $1.1 Billion

As per the agreement, MTPC has agreed to acquire NeuroDerm for $39 per share in cash, which implies a total consideration of nearly $1.1 billion. The proposal of $39 per share in cash signifies a premium of 79% over the unaffected price of NeuroDerm's ordinary shares on the NASDAQ Stock Market on June 09, 2017, and a 17% premium over the closing stock price on July 21, 2017.

Deal Would Provide NeuroDerm's Patients Access to New Therapies

Oded S. Lieberman, PhD and CEO of NeuroDerm announced that he expects the transaction would benefit NeuroDerm's shareholders as well as Parkinson's disease patients who urgently need new therapies. He stated that MTPC has shown development and commercialization expertise in the field of neurology. He believes that the combination of MTPC's resources and the robust data supporting ND0612 and NueroDerm's Phase-III Parkinson's disease product candidate will help create and make available this important new therapy as promptly as possible.

He also announced that the deal would generate substantial return on investment for NeuroDerm's shareholders, reflecting the value created with its pipeline and technologies.

The Deal would Help MTPC Expand in the US

The deal comes as part of MTPC's strategy to expand its operations in the United States. This deal will help the Company in achieving its sales target of $722 million (i.e. 80 billion yen) in the US by 2020. MTPC is particularly appealed by NueroDerm's Parkinson's disease drug, which is in its advanced clinical trials in the United States and Europe and is expected to go on sale in 2019.

The deal marks the largest ever purchase of an Israeli firm by a Japanese company, beating Internet retailer Rakuten Inc.'s $900 million acquisition of chat app Viber in 2014. Moreover, it is also the largest acquisition of an Israeli pharmaceutical company.

Transaction to be completed as a Merger under Israeli Companies Law

An important point to be noted is that this transaction would have to be completed by way of a merger under the Israeli Companies Law. Those shareholders of NeuroDerm who are also directors (who are holding nearly 34% of NeuroDerm's outstanding ordinary shares entitled to vote to approve the transaction) have signed the Voting and Support Agreements in support of the transaction.

Transaction to Close in Fourth Quarter of 2017

Currently, the transaction has received unanimous approval by NeuroDerm's Board of Directors. However, it is subject to approval by the Company's shareholders. In fact, the transaction is subject to approvals, expiration or termination of the waiting periods under applicable antitrust laws, and fulfillment of certain other customary conditions to closing. It is anticipated that a special meeting of shareholders to approve the transaction would be held this fall. If considering the typical regulatory and shareholder approval timeframes, this transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Financial and Legal Advisors

Centerview Partners, LLC is serving as the financial advisor to NeuroDerm, while White & Case LLP and Meitar Liquornik Geva Leshem Tal are acting as its legal advisors.

About NeuroDerm

NeuroDerm is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical Company that develops CNS product candidates to overcome the deficiencies of current treatments and achieve enhanced clinical efficacy through continuous, controlled administration. The Company is headquartered in the Weizmann Science Park in Rehovot, Israel.

About Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp.

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp. was founded in 1678, and the Company has its headquarters in Doshomachi, Osaka. Incidentally, Doshomachi is the birthplace of Japan's pharmaceutical industry. It is among the oldest listed companies in Japan with its business centered on ethical pharmaceuticals. With its corporate philosophy of "contributing to the healthier lives of people around the world through the creation of pharmaceuticals", the Company has formulated the key concept of "Open Up the Future under the Medium-Term Management Plan 16-20'.

Last Close Stock Review

At the closing bell, on Tuesday, July 25, 2017, NeuroDerm's stock was marginally up 0.65%, ending the trading session at $38.60. A total volume of 3.75 million shares has exchanged hands, which was higher than the 3-month average volume of 395.64 thousand shares. The Company's stock price skyrocketed 36.16% in the last three months, 70.42% in the past six months, and 126.66% in the previous twelve months. Moreover, the stock soared 73.87% since the start of the year. The stock currently has a market cap of $949.17 million.

