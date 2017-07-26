

ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - The Coca-Cola Company (KO) reported a profit for second quarter that retreated from last year.



The company said its profit came in at $2.55 billion, or $0.59 per share. This was lower than $2.62 billion, or $0.60 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.58 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 15.9% to $9.70 billion. This was down from $11.54 billion last year.



The Coca-Cola Company earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $2.55 Bln. vs. $2.62 Bln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -2.7% -EPS (Q2): $0.59 vs. $0.60 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -1.7% -Analysts Estimate: $0.58 -Revenue (Q2): $9.70 Bln vs. $11.54 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -15.9%



