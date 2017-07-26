Global Military Radar Market to Reach $14 Billion by 2025 - Analysis By Band Type, Application, Platform & Geography

DUBLIN, July 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Military Radar Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Global Military Radar Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 9.1% over the next decade to reach approximately $14.15 billion by 2025.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include growing demand for ballistic missiles and air and missile defense systems from defense sector and rising need for multi-function radars. Based on band type the market is categorized into S & L band radar, X & KU band radar and other band types.

Depending on the application the market is segmented by surveillance military radar and weapon guidance system military radars. By platform, the market is classified into air borne, ground-based, space-based and naval based.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

Current Trends:



Growing demand for Ballistic Missiles and Air and Missile Defense Systems from Defense Sector



Rising need for multi-function radars



Recent Technological Developments in Military Radar

Report Highlights:



The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities.

Market forecasts till 2025, using estimated market values as the base numbers.

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries.

Key developments and strategies observed in the market.

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends.

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players.

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2025.

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments.

Companies Mentioned



Thales Group

Saab Group

Raytheon Company

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

General Dynamics

Finmeccanica SPA

BAE Systems

Airbus Group

ELTA Systems

Honeywell International

Rheinmetall

Boeing Company

Harris Corporation



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview



4 Military Radar Market, By Band Type



5 Military Radar Market, By Application



6 Military Radar Market, By Platform



7 Military Radar Market, By Geography



8 Key Player Activities



9 Leading Companies



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/nmlnpn/global_military

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716