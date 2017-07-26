

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Northrop Grumman Corp. (NOC) reported that its net earnings for Second quarter 2017 increased 7 percent to $552 million from $517 million in the prior year period. Earnings per share increased 11 percent to $3.15 from $2.85 in the second quarter of 2016. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $2.87 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



'Our results represent solid operational performance from all three of our businesses and support our strategy to drive profitable growth over the long term,' said Wes Bush, chairman, chief executive officer and president.



Second quarter operating income increased 7 percent primarily due to higher net FAS/CAS pension adjustment and segment operating income, partially offset by higher unallocated corporate expenses. Operating margin rate increased 10 basis points to 13.4 percent.



Sales for the quarter increased 6 percent to $6.4 billion from last year's $6.0 billion, primarily due to a 14 percent sales increase in Aerospace Systems. Analysts expected revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter.



The company raised its 2017 earnings per share guidance to a range of $12.10 to $12.40 from the prior outlook of $11.80 - $12.10 per share.



The company now expects annual sales to be low $25.00 billion, compared to prior outlook of about $25.00 billion.



Wall Street currently is looking for fiscal year 2017 earnings of $12.36 per share on annual revenues of $25.28 billion.



