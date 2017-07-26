

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) revealed a profit for its third quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $229.5 million, or $1.76 per share. This was up from $203.1 million, or $1.55 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.64 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 8.8% to $1.60 billion. This was up from $1.47 billion last year.



Rockwell Automation Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $229.5 Mln. vs. $203.1 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 13.0% -EPS (Q3): $1.76 vs. $1.55 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 13.5% -Analysts Estimate: $1.64 -Revenue (Q3): $1.60 Bln vs. $1.47 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 8.8%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.60 - $6.80



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX