

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Brink's Co (BCO) reported a profit for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $32.9 million, or $0.64 per share. This was up from $19.7 million, or $0.39 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.46 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 6.0% to $759.6 million. This was up from $716.5 million last year.



The Brink's Co earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $32.9 Mln. vs. $19.7 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 67.0% -EPS (Q2): $0.64 vs. $0.39 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 64.1% -Analysts Estimate: $0.46 -Revenue (Q2): $759.6 Mln vs. $716.5 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 6.0%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.95 - $3.05



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX