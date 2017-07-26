sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 26.07.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 557 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

62,59 Euro		+1,589
+2,60 %
WKN: 264748 ISIN: US1096961040 Ticker-Symbol: PTY 
Aktie:
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
BRINKS COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BRINKS COMPANY 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
61,95
63,67
14:51
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BRINKS COMPANY
BRINKS COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BRINKS COMPANY62,59+2,60 %