

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford Motor Co (F) announced a profit for its second quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $2.24 billion, or $0.56 per share. This was higher than $1.97 billion, or $0.49 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 0.9% to $39.85 billion. This was up from $39.49 billion last year.



Ford Motor Co earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $2.24 Bln. vs. $1.97 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 13.7% -EPS (Q2): $0.56 vs. $0.49 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 14.3% -Revenue (Q2): $39.85 Bln vs. $39.49 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 0.9%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX