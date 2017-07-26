

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - State Street Corp. (STT) reported a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $635 million, or $1.67 per share. This was higher than $582 million, or $1.46 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.57 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 10.1% to $2.94 billion. This was up from $2.67 billion last year.



State Street Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $635 Mln. vs. $582 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 9.1% -EPS (Q2): $1.67 vs. $1.46 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 14.4% -Analysts Estimate: $1.57 -Revenue (Q2): $2.94 Bln vs. $2.67 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 10.1%



