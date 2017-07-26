ESCONDIDO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/26/17 --MARIJUANA COMPANY OF AMERICA ("MCOA" or the "Company") (OTC PINK: MCOA), an innovative cannabis and hemp corporation, is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, H Smart, Inc., has successfully filed for a full non-provisional patent with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, Appl. No. 87/531,833, for its proprietary Cannabidiol (CBD) formulation hempSMART™ Brain.

The hempSMART Brain product was developed specifically to enhance brain function and health. This unique and proprietary formulation, with CBD (Cannibidiol) as the core ingredient, is enhanced with natural herbal ingredients to promote neurogenesis and support brain health.

Donald Steinberg, CEO of the MCOA, stated, "As our company grows, our team will continue to create products of value that are unique to our expanding marketplace. We expect to have the full patent secured on the hempSMART Brain formula and we hope to replicate this process with our future products."

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations or beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions about future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, we can give no assurance or guarantee that such expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of words like "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous factors and uncertainties, including but not limited to: adverse economic conditions, competition, adverse federal, state and local government regulation, international governmental regulation, inadequate capital, inability to carry out research, development and commercialization plans, loss or retirement of key executives and other specific risks. To the extent that statements in this press release are not strictly historical, including statements as to revenue projections, business strategy, outlook, objectives, future milestones, plans, intentions, goals, future financial conditions, events conditioned on stockholder or other approval, or otherwise as to future events, such statements are forward-looking, and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made.

