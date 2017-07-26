Global Metrology Software Market - Industry Forecast to 2025 - Analysis By Metrology Type, Product, Application, End User & Geography

DUBLIN, July 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global Metrology Software Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 12.1% during the forecast period 2016 to 2025.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing demand for portable CMM (Coordinate Measuring Machine) software, rising adoption of laser based 3D metrology, continuous advancements in nanotechnology and flexible electronics and emergence of Asia Pacific as manufacturing hub.

Based on metrology type, market is segmented into scientific metrology, industrial metrology and other metrology types. Depending on product, market is classified into Optical Digitizers and Scanners (ODS), Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM) and other products. Based on application, market is categorized into quality control and inspection, measurement & alignment, reverse engineering, virtual simulation and other applications. By end user, metrology software market is segregated into electronics and electrical, automotive, media & entertainment, power & energy, aerospace & defense, medical, industrial manufacturing and other end users.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



Current Trends:



Increasing demand for Portable CMM (Coordinate Measuring Machine) software



Rising adoption of laser based 3D metrology



Continuous advancements in nanotechnology and flexible electronics



Emergence of Asia Pacific as manufacturing hub

Companies Mentioned



3D Systems, Inc.

Exact metrology Inc.

FARO Technologies, Inc.

Hexagon AB

Image Metrology A/S

Jenoptik AG

Metrologic Group

Mitutoyo Corporation

Nikon Corporation

Pantec Metrology

Perceptron, Inc.

Renishaw Plc.

Retecon (Pty) Ltd.

Rudolph Technologies, Inc.

ZEISS Group

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview



4 Metrology Software Market, By Metrology Type



5 Metrology Software Market, By Product



6 Metrology Software Market, By Application



7 Metrology Software Market, By End User



8 Metrology Software Market, By Geography



9 Key Player Activities



10 Leading Companies



