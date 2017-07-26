Release Liners Market Worth 93.02 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, July 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report "Release Liners Market by Substrate Type (Glassine/Calendered Kraft Paper, Polyolefin Coated Paper, Clay Coated Paper), Application (Labels, Pressure-Sensitive Tapes, Hygiene), Material Type, Labelling Technology, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the Global Release Liners Market was valued at USD 64.50 Billion in 2016, and is projected to reach USD 93.02 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2017 to 2022.

Browse 112 Market Data Tables and 53 Figures spread through 160 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Release Liners Market - Global Forecast to 2022"

The market is driven by the increased demand for release liners from various application segments, such as labels, pressure-sensitive tapes, hygiene, industrial, graphic arts, medical, and others.

Labels is estimated to be the largest application segment of the global release liners market

Among the various applications, the labels segment is estimated to be the largest application segment of the global release liners market. Release liners are used in the automotive industry, particularly in gaskets and accessories. Properties such as durability and high strength of release liners make them preferred in the automotive industry.

Silicone is projected to be the fastest-growing material type in the global release liners market

Silicone release liners has many important consumer and industrial applications such as postage stamps, envelopes, and bar code labels. Silicone as additives help provide resistance to slip, moisture, and abrasion, improved adhesion, anti-blocking properties, gloss, foam control, and many other benefits. The demand for silicone release liners is growing due to their increased usage in the graphic arts, medical, and packaging industries.

Rising demand for release liners in Asia Pacific contributes to the high growth of this market

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the global release liners market in 2016. Currently, China is the largest market for release liners in the Asia-Pacific region and is expected to continue the same during the forecast period. In China and India, the demand for release liners is expected to increase due to the growing packaging industry and rapid economic expansion. In addition, growing population in these countries serves as a huge customer base for the manufacturers of release liners.

Key companies profiled in the global Release Liners Market research report include The 3M Company (US), Mondi Group (Austria), Sappi Limited (South Africa), Ahlstrom-Munksjo (Sweden), LINTEC Corporation (Japan), Polyplex Corporation Ltd. (India), Eastman Chemical Company (US), Gascogne (France), UPM (Finland), and Loparex (US).

