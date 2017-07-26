Worldwide Anti-Drone Market to be Worth US$1,204.9 mn by 2025; Measures to Counter Border Infiltration for Civilian Safety to Boost Deployment, Says TMR

ALBANY, New York, July 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The presence of a significant pool of big and small players in the global anti-drone market indicates a highly dynamic and competitive vendor landscape, as per a new study by Transparency Market Research (TMR). Keen players in the market are relying upon innovation to be progressive in this market that is competitive yet opportunity-laden, notes the study. Further, the emergence of start-ups with their bandwagon of ideas for innovation is expected to alter the current dynamics and intensify competition among manufacturers of anti-drones in the upcoming years.

Some prominent players operating in the global anti-drone market include Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd., Dedrone Detect Inc., DRONESHIELD, Boeing Co., Lockheed Martin Corporation, SAAB A.B., and Theiss UAV Solutions LLC.

A report by Transparency Market Research evaluated the global anti-drone market to be worth US$214.7 mn in 2016. Expanding at an impressive 19.9% CAGR between 2017 and 2025, the market is expected to attain a value of US$1,204.9 mn by 2025.

North America to Display Notable Growth through 2025

Amongst end users, government and military dominate with the segments holding the leading share of the anti-drone market in 2016. The military is also predicted to display rapid growth amongst all end-use segments over the forecast period followed by the government.

In terms of anti-drone types, the segment of neutralizing system held the leading share in the market vis-Ã -vis revenue in 2016.

Region-wise, the global anti-drone market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. North America is expected to display the leading growth, amongst all key regions, at a CAGR of 21.6% over the forecast period between 2017 and 2025.

Reduced Prices of Anti-Drone Systems lead to Increasing Uptake for Commercial Applications

Across the world, need to counter security threat posed by unwanted intrusion of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and unmanned aerial systems (UASs) is the prime factor driving the anti-drone market. Several governments and law enforcement agencies in parts of the world have started to recognize the potential of security threats from UAVs and UASs. Anti-drone systems have the ability of tracking, locating, and detecting UAVs from a certain distance and thwart unlawful activities that may cause harm to civilian life.

In recent years, rapid technological advancements for the manufacture of UAVs and UASs have led to significant drop in their prices. This, in turn, has increased their affordability among several end users. Although UAVs were originally developed for military applications, which has grown manifold in terms of size, payload, and capabilities in recent years; their use for unlawful activities such as piracy, unauthorized surveillance, and spying is also on the rise. This has necessitated the deployment of anti-drone systems to counter such activities, especially in war-prone countries such as Iraq, Syria, and other African countries.

The commercialization of technologies for the development of anti-drone systems has also been stoking growth of this market. Local companies are coming up with their own versions of commercial anti-drone technologies, although they are not as lethal as those used by the military sector.

However, factors such as strict government regulations for deployment of anti-drone systems and high initial investments for the setup of the anti-drone manufacturing facility are acting as restraints to the growth of this market.

The review presented is based on the findings of a report by Transparency Market Research, titled "Anti-Drone Market (Type - Detection System (Radar Based, Passive Optics, Active Optics, Acoustics, and RF Emissions) and Neutralizing System (Jamming, Interception, Drone Rifles, Drone Capture Nets, and Laser); End Use - Government, Military, Airfields, Buildings, Power Stations, and Fuel Storage) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecast, 2017 - 2025."

