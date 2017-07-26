

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its second-quarter financial results today, Hershey Co. (HSY) lowered its fiscal 2017 sales growth outlook.



For full-year 2017, the company now forecasts net sales growth to be around 1 percent, including unfavorable foreign currency exchange rates of about 0.25 points. This is lower than the previous forecast for full-year net sales growth around the low end of the 2 percent to 3 percent range.



However, Hershey continues to expect the full-year increase in adjusted earnings per share to be around the high end of its outlook of $4.72 to $4.81, a 7 percent to 9 percent increase versus last year.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $4.80 for the year on revenues of $7.58 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



