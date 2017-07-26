

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hershey Co. (HSY) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $233.12 million, or $1.09 per share. This was up from $182.61 million, or $0.85 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.90 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 1.2% to $1.66 billion. This was up from $1.64 billion last year.



Hershey Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $233.12 Mln. vs. $182.61 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 27.7% -EPS (Q2): $1.09 vs. $0.85 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 28.2% -Analysts Estimate: $0.90 -Revenue (Q2): $1.66 Bln vs. $1.64 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 1.2%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.72 - $4.81



