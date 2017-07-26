Pro-Trader Daily: Corporate News Blog - American Midstream Partners Divests its Propane Business to SHV Energy

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily takes a look at the latest corporate events and news making the headlines for American Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE: AMID) ("AMID"), following which we have published a free report that can be viewed by signing up at http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=AMID. The Company announced on July 24, 2017, the signing of an agreement with SHV Energy N.V. for the sale of its Propane Marketing and Services business. The all-cash transaction is valued at approximately $170 million and is subject to working capital adjustments at the closing of the transaction. For immediate access to our complimentary reports, including today's coverage, register for free now at:

Commenting on the acquisition, Fulco van Lede, CEO of SHV Energy said:

"The acquisition of the Pinnacle propane businesses is in-line with SHV Energy's strategy to grow its core LPG business in selected markets. We are very excited to acquire the Pinnacle propane business and about the prospects of further growth in the USA. The strong position in the bulk and network business in the southwest and the national cylinder exchange network make the acquisition a great entry for SHV Energy in the US market."

Details of the Divestment

The Partnership's Propane business includes 40 service locations of Pinnacle Propane, Pinnacle Propane Express' cylinder exchange business and related logistic assets and the Alliant Gas utility system. The Partnership plans to divest its 100% interest in the Propane business with this sale. The transaction is expected to close in Q3 2017 and is subject to closing conditions, including clearance under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act.

The divestment is part of the Partnership's capital optimization strategy which was put into action from Q2 2017. The aim of the capital optimization strategy is firstly to simplify the Partnership's businesses and secondly to redeploy capital from non-core assets towards growth opportunities from the Partnership's assets in the Gulf of Mexico, Permian Basin, and East Texas.

The Capital Redeployment plan

The Partnership's management put in place a capital optimization strategy with the aim of growing its distributable cash flow and creating a flexible balance sheet so that it can pursue its growth objectives. In-line with the Partnership's plan, it has entered into several strategic transactions including the divestiture of the Propane business. AMID is confident that the funds raised from the divestiture will be reallocation within Q3 2017. This will have a positive impact on the Partnership's cash flows immediately.

As part of its strategy, AMID had acquired the Viosca Knoll system from Genesis Energy, L.P. for approximately $32 million. Viosca Knoll serves producing fields located in Main Pass, Mississippi Canyon, and Viosca Knoll areas in the deepwater Gulf of Mexico that connect to several major delivery pipelines, including AMID's High Point and Destin pipelines. The acquisition is in-line with the Partnership's plan of pursuing growth opportunities in the Gulf of Mexico. AMID had funded the acquisition through debts from its senior secured credit facility. The funds raised from the sale of the Propane business will help AMID repay the credit.

AMID is confident that these strategic transactions will help it maintain its adjusted EBITDA guidance range of $190 million to $205 million for FY17. AMID anticipates that the impact will also be seen on the financial performance in future and expects a substantial increase in adjusted EBITDA for FY18.

Commenting on the capital redeployment strategy, Lynn Bourdon, CEO of AMID said:

"Over the past few months, AMID's management team has communicated its strategy to strengthen the Partnership's competitive position in our core areas, evaluate non-core asset sales, and reallocate capital to areas with the greatest long-term value. The sale of the Propane business and acquisition of Viosca Knoll are the first steps in implementing a strategy that achieves these goals. Reallocating capital from non-core assets into more strategic investments significantly repositions AMID's ability to compete and to generate significant unit-holder value."

About American Midstream Partners

Houston, Texas based American Midstream Partners was formed in August 2009 as a growth-oriented Delaware limited partnership. The Partnership was formed to provide critical midstream infrastructure that links producers of natural gas, crude oil, NGLs, condensate and specialty chemicals to end-use markets. Its operations are divided into three segments: Gathering and Processing, Transmission, and Terminals.

The Company owns and operates twelve gathering systems, five processing facilities, three fractionation facilities, three interstate pipelines, five intrastate pipelines, one oil pipeline, and four marine terminal sites. The Partnership's assets are primarily located in Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, North Dakota, Tennessee, and Texas. The Partnership currently operates more than 4,000 miles interstate and intrastate pipelines as well as ownership in gas processing plants, fractionation facilities, an offshore semi-submersible floating production system with nameplate processing capacity of 100 MBbl/d of crude oil and 240 MMcf/d of natural gas; and terminal sites with approximately 6.7 MMBbls of storage capacity.

About SHV Energy

Hoofddorp, The Netherlands based SHV Energy is part of the 121 years old Dutch privately owned SHV Holdings that consists of a group of specialized energy Companies. It is one of the world's leading LPG distributors and provides small-scale LNG, biomass, and also very soon bio-LPG to customers. Its LPG Companies are located across South America, Asia, and Europe and sells under Primagaz, Calor Gas, Liquigas, and Ipragaz brands.

The Company has over 30 million customers across three continents and 28 countries. It has over 16,000 employees and its revenue for FY16 was $6.6 billion.

Last Close Stock Review

On Tuesday, July 25, 2017, the stock closed the trading session at $14.05, rising 2.18% from its previous closing price of $13.75. A total volume of 277.21 thousand shares have exchanged hands. American Midstream Partners' stock price surged 17.57% in the last one month and 17.08% in the previous twelve months. The stock has a dividend yield of 11.74% and currently has a market cap of $715.99 million.

