

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. (SYBT) revealed earnings for its second quarter that advanced from last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $10.60 million, or $0.46 per share. This was up from $10.11 million, or $0.45 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.48 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $10.60 Mln. vs. $10.11 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 4.8% -EPS (Q2): $0.46 vs. $0.45 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 2.2% -Analysts Estimate: $0.48



