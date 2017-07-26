

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Wisconsin Energy Group (WEC) revealed earnings for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $199.1 million, or $0.63 per share. This was up from $181.4 million, or $0.57 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.59 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 1.9% to $1.63 billion. This was up from $1.60 billion last year.



Wisconsin Energy Group earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $199.1 Mln. vs. $181.4 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 9.8% -EPS (Q2): $0.63 vs. $0.57 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 10.5% -Analysts Estimate: $0.59 -Revenue (Q2): $1.63 Bln vs. $1.60 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 1.9%



