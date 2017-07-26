ARMS V2 Makes a Splash in the Americas

SINGAPORE, July 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Laminaar Aviation Infotech announced ARMS® (Aviation Resource Management System) implementation for new customers across North and South America.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160809/396652LOGO )



Ameriflight Inc., headquartered in Dallas Fort Worth (TX), is the largest United States FAA Part 135 cargo carrier that has chosen to implement the ARMS® V2 OPS suite in its first phase of a potential three-phase implementation that could see other ARMS® V2 applications being deployed.

Western Global Airlines LLC, headquartered in Estero (FL) and one of the fastest growing cargo airlines in the world, operating wide-bodies such as the MD-11F and 747F, is implementing the ARMS® V2 M&E suite along with options on deploying progressively, other applications from the ARMS® V2 suite.

Northern Aviation Services Inc., headquartered out of Anchorage (AK), is America's longest, continuously operating, all-cargo airlines and offers a variety of aviation services through its subsidiary companies including Northern Air Cargo and Aloha Air Cargo among others. NAS is implementing the ARMS® V2 OPS suite.

Sky Airline S.A., with its primary operational base out of Santiago, is a leading low-cost passenger airline in Chile serving the South American region. SKY is implementing ARMS® V2 across its operational spectrum starting with OPS applications in a staggered implementation plan.

Director & CEO for Laminaar, Vivek Sheorey, expressed his delight on ARMS® making such significant inroads into the Americas in a short period and said, "Our rapid success in the North and South American markets is a reflection of the robustness of ARMS® products to have passed due-diligence with prominent carriers, in one of the most mature aviation markets in the world and the inherent ability of our solutions to be compliant with rules governing a very stringent regulatory environment. We dedicate ourselves to serving our customers across the Americas."

About Laminaar:

Laminaar Aviation InfoTech Pte Ltd., is headquartered in Singapore and owns the Intellectual Property Rights for the ARMS® suite of application software products. Laminaar designs and produces innovative InfoTech solutions for the global aviation and airline markets, helping airlines leverage new technologies at a cost-effective price point.



For media & business enquiries, please write to:

Prashant Kavi

Vice President - Business Development

prashant.kavi@laminaar.com.sg





Website: www.laminaar.com.sg