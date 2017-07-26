The "Europe Coiled Tubing Market Opportunities and Forecasts, 2014 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Coiled tubes are made up of very low-alloy carbon-steel and is needed in oil gas industry during the phase of completion and oil recovery. With a large number of oil fields maturing, global production of oil volumes has decreased, companies in the exploration process need high-performing products. With growing investments in the energy sector, coiled tubing has large application in project related to shale gas development.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of current future market trends and emerging avenues for the growth of the market in Europe.

The report offers an overview of changing market dynamics in terms of fast turn-around analysis of stakeholders responses to recent industry policy changes and market trends.

The report offers an insight into competitive landscape in terms of new technological developments, untapped segments, and value chain analysis.

This report entails the detailed quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 2014 and 2020, which assists in identifying the prevailing market opportunities.

Comprehensive coverage of product approvals, pipeline products, and product recalls.

The report offers strategic analysis of financial status of key market players, and highlights market share of key vendors.

The report offers information on the status of new projects along with offering investment feasibility analysis of the same.

Tools such as Porters Five Forces model help in understanding the potentiality of key buyers and sellers.

COILED TUBING MARKET KEY SEGMENTS:

Market By Service

Well Intervention

Drilling

Others



Market By Application

Onshore

Offshore



Market By Country

Russia

U.K.

Others



Key Company Profile

Schlumberger Ltd.

Halliburton Company

Coiled Tubing Fleet

Company Financials

Company Developments

MMM Analysis

Baker Hughes Inc.

Weatherford International Ltd.

Calfrac Well Services

Trican Well Service Ltd.

AKER Solutions ASA.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8qdp6w/europe_coiled

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170726005596/en/

