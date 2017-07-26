The "Europe Coiled Tubing Market Opportunities and Forecasts, 2014 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
Coiled tubes are made up of very low-alloy carbon-steel and is needed in oil gas industry during the phase of completion and oil recovery. With a large number of oil fields maturing, global production of oil volumes has decreased, companies in the exploration process need high-performing products. With growing investments in the energy sector, coiled tubing has large application in project related to shale gas development.
KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS:
- The report provides a comprehensive analysis of current future market trends and emerging avenues for the growth of the market in Europe.
- The report offers an overview of changing market dynamics in terms of fast turn-around analysis of stakeholders responses to recent industry policy changes and market trends.
- The report offers an insight into competitive landscape in terms of new technological developments, untapped segments, and value chain analysis.
- This report entails the detailed quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 2014 and 2020, which assists in identifying the prevailing market opportunities.
- Comprehensive coverage of product approvals, pipeline products, and product recalls.
- The report offers strategic analysis of financial status of key market players, and highlights market share of key vendors.
- The report offers information on the status of new projects along with offering investment feasibility analysis of the same.
- Tools such as Porters Five Forces model help in understanding the potentiality of key buyers and sellers.
COILED TUBING MARKET KEY SEGMENTS:
Market By Service
- Well Intervention
- Drilling
- Others
Market By Application
- Onshore
- Offshore
Market By Country
- Russia
- U.K.
- Others
Key Company Profile
- Schlumberger Ltd.
- Halliburton Company
- Coiled Tubing Fleet
- Company Financials
- Company Developments
- MMM Analysis
- Baker Hughes Inc.
- Weatherford International Ltd.
- Calfrac Well Services
- Trican Well Service Ltd.
- AKER Solutions ASA.
