

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Waste Management Inc (WM) released earnings for its second quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $362 million, or $0.81 per share. This was higher than $329 million, or $0.74 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.81 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 7.3% to $3.68 billion. This was up from $3.43 billion last year.



Waste Management Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $362 Mln. vs. $329 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 10.0% -EPS (Q2): $0.81 vs. $0.74 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 9.5% -Analysts Estimate: $0.81 -Revenue (Q2): $3.68 Bln vs. $3.43 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 7.3%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.14 - $3.18



