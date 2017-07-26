Global Child Resistant Packaging Market 2017-2021 - Key Vendors are Amcor, Bemis, Ecobliss, Global Closure Systems & WestRock

DUBLIN, July 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Child Resistant Packaging Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global child resistant packaging market to grow at a CAGR of 4.36% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Child Resistant Packaging Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is innovations in CRP. Government, packaging manufacturers, and parents have identified the need for protecting children from unintentional accidental poisoning. Packaging manufacturers are formulating new innovative technologies for developing and producing CRP. For child safety over the years, child safety cap was the main solution in CRP.

According to the report, one driver in the market is growing demand from pharmaceutical industry. The global pharmaceutical industry is expected to reach $84.5 billion by 2021, growing at a CAGR of 6.50%. The packaging of pharma products is a complex process as it requires special attention and care. There can be variations in packaging requirement depending on product specifications. The most widely used forms of packaging in the pharmaceutical industry are caps and closures packaging and blister packaging.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is fragmented marketplace. The global CRP market is highly fragmented and competitive due to the presence of many vendors worldwide. Most of the vendors operating in the market are medium-sized enterprises that operate at a domestic or regional level. Large companies operating at the global level are capital intensive and are majorly concerned with the value-added activities such as innovations in the product, packaging, and high-volume sales. These value-added activities increase the per unit cost of production for big market players.

Key vendors



Amcor

Bemis

Ecobliss

Global Closure Systems

WestRock

Other prominent vendors



Colbert Packaging

Kaufman Container

LeafLocker

Mold-Rite Plastics

O. Berk

Romaco

Rondo

Stora Enso

Sun Grown Packaging



Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by end-user



Part 07: Geographical segmentation



Part 08: Decision framework



Part 09: Drivers and challenges



Part 10: Market trends



Part 11: Vendor landscape



Part 12: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6zkmpm/global_child





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716