Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 26, 2017) - Since DNI Metals (CSE: DNI) (OTC Pink: DMNKF) ("DNI" or the "Company"), has had positive Drilling and metallurgical results from its first mining claim, DNI has signed an LOI on a second property contiguous to the first mining claim.

The new property, Madagascar claim number PE8904 (the 'Marofody' project), is a permit that allows for production, is good for 40 years, and can be extended (refer Figure 1 below & Table 1 following).

With the addition of the new claim, DNI will have a contiguous mining tenement package comprising nearly 70 square kms (i.e. 68.75km2).

Madagascar is known for large flake and high quality graphite; the vast majority of which is sourced from the central-eastern coastal area between Toamasina and Brickaville (refer Figure 1 left below). The project lies in a well-defined graphitic belt, which has been producing for over 50 years

Both claims have historical mine workings on them.

Infrastructure can be the key to any project. It is a significant advantage that the claims are 50kms by paved highway from Madagascar's main operating port at Toamasina.