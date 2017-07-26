

FALLS CHURCH (dpa-AFX) - General Dynamics Corp. (GD) reported a profit for its second quarter that advanced from last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $749 million, or $2.45 per share. This was higher than $714 million, or $2.30 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.43 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 1.3% to $7.67 billion. This was down from $7.77 billion last year.



General Dynamics Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $749 Mln. vs. $714 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 4.9% -EPS (Q2): $2.45 vs. $2.30 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 6.5% -Analysts Estimate: $2.43 -Revenue (Q2): $7.67 Bln vs. $7.77 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -1.3%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $9.70 - $9.75



