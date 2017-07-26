sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 26.07.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 557 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

174,00 Euro		-1,41
-0,80 %
WKN: 851143 ISIN: US3695501086 Ticker-Symbol: GDX 
Aktie:
Branche
Luftfahrt
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
171,23
172,29
14:56
171,16
172,36
14:56
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP174,00-0,80 %