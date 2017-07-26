

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford Motor Company (F) reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $0.56, up $0.04 year over year. On average, 21 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.43 for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. However, adjusted pre-tax profit decreased year-over-year to $2.51 billion from $2.99 billion. The company said the lower adjusted pre-tax profit was due to higher commodity cost, mainly steel, unfavorable exchange and non-repeat of last year's gain on the sale of majority stake in OEConnection LLC.



Second-quarter net income attributable to Ford Motor Company was $2.04 billion or $0.51 per share compared to $1.97 billion or $0.49 per share, prior year. Income before income taxes decreased to $2.26 billion from $2.88 billion. Provision for income taxes was lower for the second quarter of 2017 at $209 million compared to $903 million, prior year. Auto segment operating margin was 5.9%, down 1.8 percentage points from last year.



Second-quarter total revenues were $39.85 billion compared to $39.49 billion, prior year. Automotive revenue was $37.11 billion compared to $36.93 billion. Analysts expected revenue of $37.1 billion, for the quarter.



For 2017, Ford Motor expects adjusted EPS of $1.65 to $1.85. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $1.51.



