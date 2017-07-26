Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: eBay's GMV Grew 5% and Revenue Gained 7% on Constant Currency Basis

Research Desk Line-up: MarineMax Post Earnings Coverage

Earnings Reviewed

For the quarter ended June 30, 2017, eBay delivered gross merchandise volume (GMV) of $21.5 billion, increasing 3% on a reported basis, and 5% on a foreign exchange (FX) neutral basis.

The Company's revenue for the reported quarter totaled $2.33 billion compared to revenue of $2.23 billion in Q2 2016, up 4% on a reported basis and 7% on an FX-Neutral basis. eBay's revenue numbers outperformed analysts' estimates of $2.32 billion. The Company generated $1.8 billion of transaction revenue, up 6%, and $511 million of Marketing Services & Other revenue, up 9%.

eBay's GAAP operating margin decreased to 20.5% for Q2 2017 compared to 23.8% for Q2 2016. The Company's non-GAAP operating margin fell to 27.3% in the reported quarter compared to 29.1% in the prior year's same quarter.

Compared to net income of $435 million, or $0.38 per share, in Q2 2016, eBay posted GAAP net income from continuing operations of $27 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, during Q2 2017. Net income for Q2 2017 was negatively impacted by a non-cash income tax charge of $311 million related to the ongoing realignment of its legal structure. The Company's non-GAAP net income from continuing operations totaled $493 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, in the reported quarter, matching Wall Street's expectations of $0.45 per share.

Market Metrics

For Q2 2017, eBay's Marketplace platforms delivered $20.5 billion of GMV, up 3% on an as-reported basis and 6% on an FX-Neutral basis, driven by the continued expansion of new user experiences and marketing efforts which led to revenue growth of 4% on an as-reported basis and 7% on an FX-Neutral basis to $1.9 billion. The Company's StubHub drove GMV of $1.0 billion, down 5% on a y-o-y basis, and revenue of $236 million, up 5%, driven by a softer US events landscape compared to last year and partially offset by strong international growth. eBay's Classifieds segment delivered revenue of $219 million, up 6% on an as-reported basis and 11% on an FX-Neutral basis, primarily driven by healthy traffic growth and strong user engagement.

In Q2 2017, eBay added two million active buyers across its platforms, for a total of 171 million global active buyers, while trailing 12-month growth was stable at 4%.

Cash Matters

During Q2 2017, eBay generated $699 million of operating cash flow from continuing operations and $517 million of free cash flow from continuing operations. The Company repurchased approximately $507 million of its common stock, or 15 million shares, in the reported quarter. eBay's total repurchase authorization remaining as of June 30, 2017, was $479 million. In July 2017, eBay's Board of Directors authorized an additional $3.0 billion stock repurchase program, with no expiration from the date of authorization.

As of June 30, 2017, eBay's cash and cash equivalents and non-equity investments portfolio totaled $13.6 billion.

Outlook

For Q3 2017, eBay is forecasting net revenue between $2.35 billion and $2.39 billion, representing organic FX-Neutral growth of 6% - 8%, with non-GAAP earnings per diluted share from continuing operations in the range of $0.46 - $0.48, and GAAP earnings per diluted share from continuing operations in the band of $0.30 - $0.32.

For FY17, eBay is projecting net revenue in the range of $9.3 billion and $9.5 billion, representing organic growth of 6% - 8% on a constant currency basis, with non-GAAP earnings per diluted share from continuing operations estimated to be in the band of $1.98 - $2.03, and GAAP earnings per diluted share from continuing operations in the range of $1.65 - $1.75.

Stock Performance

At the closing bell, on Tuesday, July 25, 2017, eBay's stock marginally slipped 0.16%, ending the trading session at $36.32. A total volume of 6.49 million shares has exchanged hands. The Company's stock price rallied 10.70% in the last three months, 21.11% in the past six months, and 18.38% in the previous twelve months. Moreover, the stock surged 22.33% since the start of the year. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 5.46 and currently has a market cap of $39.92 billion.

