Pentahotels Launches Global Brand Refresh, Continues Worldwide Expansion With New Premium Locations, Including its First Hotel in Russia Opening in 2018 and Second Hotel in Hong Kong Today

Pentahotels, the neighbourhood lifestyle hotel group, revealed today its new brand message - "We don't do normal" - introducing a fresh and disruptive vision within the traditional hospitality industry, as the brand gears up for ambitious expansion plans in new premium destinations worldwide. Expansion will begin with its second pentahotel in Hong Kong opening today and the brand's first hotel in Russia, in Moscow, opening next year.

Pentahotels' global brand refresh underlinesthe brand's competitive advantages designedto meet the changing demands from a new generation of urban nomads. This refresh reinforces the existing brand philsophy that "Penta is not a hotel. Penta is a state of mind." From the roll-out of new "penta PlayerPads" which feature private gamer gadgets in selected suites, to its pioneering "check in at the bar" concept, pentahotels reinforces the"We Don't Do Normal" persona bystaying innovative, approachable and constantly pushing the boundaries.

As part of this brand refresh, the group will roll out a holistic brand communications campaign, focusing on digital channels including an updated web presence, a vibrant brand video, social media activations, guerrilla marketing campaigns, fresh collateral for guests, clients and investors, and a new CRM system to strengthen pentahotels' customer engagement capabilities.

Expansion Kicks-Off in Hong Kong

The brand is also set for substantial growth with several openings scheduled for 2017, and many other developments in the pipeline. Pentahotel Hong Kong, Tuen Mun, which opened its doors today, joins sister pentahotel Hong Kong, Kowloon and is the first international brand hotel to set anchor in the up-and-coming Tuen Mun area of the New Territories in Hong Kong. Conveniently located just a three-minute walk from the Tuen Mun MTR - West Rail Terminal Station, the former industrial high-rise building has been completely renovated into a trendy 298-room hotel sporting the signature "penta" style throughout, with a contemporary rustic decor that seamlessly blends with whimsical local cultural references. Pentahotel Hong Kong, Tuen Mun promises modern technology features and uncomplicated service for stylish, independent-minded business and leisure travelers. The result is a mix of fun with functionality, comfort with creativity, and style with simplicity.

Pentahotel Hong Kong, Tuen Mun offers ready access to seafood markets, heritage sites and Buddhist monasteries, shopping and leisure attractions and popular local eateries. Guests will be able to enjoy a unique alternative to Hong Kong's urban landscape at nearby beaches, hiking and biking trails. The hotel will offer airport and citywide transfer services for quick and easy access to Macau, Shenzhen Bay and Hong Kong International Airport.

Pentahotel Moscow - Arbat Opens in 2018

Pentahotels has also finalised definitive agreements with Capital Group, one of Russia's most respected property developers, to open pentahotels' first Russia hotel in Moscow in time for 2018 FIFA World Cup to be hosted in the city. Pentahotel Moscow - Arbat, will be situated within one of the four famous "Book Houses" located on Novy Arbat, around one mile from the Red Square. Featuring 228 guestrooms, the hotel will feature pentahotels' trademark offerings, including pentalounge, European-led design elements, as well as meeting space and a gym. With lifestyle features including billiards tables, digital entertainments and other non-standard services, pentahotels will bring an entirely new energy to the area, welcoming tourists and Muscovites to a stylish, comfortable and modern reflection of Moscow's dynamic environment.

"Penta's global journey has just begun," says Sonia Cheng, Chief Executive Officer of Rosewood Hotel Group, pentahotels' parent company. "Pentahotels has developed a strong operational structure and highly successful, cost-efficient financial system. Today, we are excited to share our revolutionary vision and renewed brand values. We are and want to be seen as bold, different, everything but normal. With its first entry in Bangkok and Moscow, and a second hotel opening in Hong Kong, pentahotels is ready to advance its plan to extend its footprint in gateway markets worldwide."

About pentahotels

Pentahotels represents a new generation of hotelsoffering modern-minded individual and business travellers comfort and style in a relaxed atmosphere. Known for its unique interior design and unique business attitude, the lifestyle brand stands for true innovation in the industry's four-star segment. With 28 hotels across seven countries over two continents,thehallmark of the hotel chain is the pentalounge - a combination of lounge, bar, café and reception - that stands out with its "living room" look and feel. For further information and bookings, please visithttp://www.pentahotels.com. Follow us on facebook.com/pentahotels for our latest news.

