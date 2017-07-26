

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - DTE Energy Co (DTE) revealed earnings for its second quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $191 million, or $1.07 per share. This was up from $177 million, or $0.98 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.00 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 26.5% to $2.86 billion. This was up from $2.26 billion last year.



DTE Energy Co earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $191 Mln. vs. $177 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 7.9% -EPS (Q2): $1.07 vs. $0.98 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 9.2% -Analysts Estimate: $1.00 -Revenue (Q2): $2.86 Bln vs. $2.26 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 26.5%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.26 - $5.57



