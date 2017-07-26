NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 07/26/17 -- HempAmericana, Inc. (OTC PINK: HMPQ) -- The company is proud to announce that it has entered into negotiations with an extremely qualified group of engineers in the Northeast to set up the first Hemp Extraction Laboratory utilizing its recently purchased extraction machine. Company CEO, Salvador Rosillo stated, "This is an ideal situation for us, where we bring our machine and marketing know-how, and the other party is experienced in the lab process for extraction into hemp oil." He further stated, "This is a joint venture where both parties bring strengths that the other party doesn't have, and we hope this is the first of many labs we set up." The company hopes to have negotiations wrapped up and have a Joint Venture document executed shortly, which is when the company will disclose further details. The market for CBD Oils is just beginning and the company is excited to be involved at such an early stage and hopes to grow with the market over the next decade.

HempAmericana is currently in the rolling paper and CBD oil business using the brand name Weed Got Oil. Search Rolling Thunders hemp papers on Youtube for a product demonstration of the Company's papers. The Company now plans to become a leader in the CBD oil market by establishing a laboratory for the extraction and research of the oils contained in the hemp plant. HempAmericana also researches, develops and sells products made of industrial hemp. See more at http://www.HempAmericana.net.

