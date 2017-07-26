DALLAS, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 07/26/17 -- The Chron Organization, Inc. (OTC: CHRO) announced today its application for quotation of its Class A Common Stock on the OTCQB tier of the OTC Markets Group, Inc. has been approved by the OTC after meeting all the applicable listing requirements. We expect the changes to take effect momentarily on the OTCQB.

The OTCQB is a venture market designed for early-stage and developing U.S. and international companies. To be eligible, companies must be current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. To learn more about the OTCQB, visit https://www.otcmarkets.com/marketplaces/otcqb.

CHRON CEO, Alex Rodriguez, said, "Since taking over management of the Company in December of 2015, we have reiterated that one of our primary goals was to up-list from the OTC Pink tier market. Therefore, our approval to the OTCQB marks a monumental milestone for CHRO, which we are very enthusiastic about because it reflects our commitment to optimizing the value of our stock. We hope that this up-listing speaks volumes about the direction of our venture."

CHRON Chairman, Byron Young, added, "We believe this move shows our shareholders and the investment community we are serious about our value proposition and the diligent work it takes to operate in the public markets. We understand that there are a significant number of investors who do not invest in companies trading on the OTC Pink tier of the OTC, so we hope that this up-listing to the OTCQB positively impacts our value to our shareholders and the investment community."

The Company is making this announcement on the heels of its recent Form 10 filing with SEC going effective just a few weeks back.

The Company's financial statements are available for review at http://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/CHRO/filings. Readers of the Statements should be aware the Statements exclusively reflect the results of operations prior to the change in business direction of the Company and prior to the new management taking control of the Company. To see the full chronicles of the Company's journey to date, please visit the 'Press Release' and 'Corporate Blog' sections on its corporate website at www.chronorganization.com.

ABOUT THE CHRON ORGANIZATION, INC.

The Chron Organization, Inc. (OTC: CHRO) is an entrepreneurial-minded company founded and envisioned by Mr. Byron Young and Mr. Alex Rodriguez. The Company's purpose is to develop a portfolio of highly successful and unique wholly owned businesses by providing incubation, advisory, and capital services to the same. CHRON's interests include the smart home services, Internet of Things (IOT) platforms, deregulated energy & energy efficiency offerings. To learn more about CHRON, visit the company's corporate website at www.chronorganization.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains statements that involve expectations, plans or intentions (such as those relating to future business or financial results) and other factors discussed from time to time in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings. These statements are forward-looking and are subject to risks and uncertainties, so actual results may vary materially. You can identify these forward-looking statements by words such as "may," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "intend," "plan" and other similar expressions. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors not within the control of the Company. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company disclaims any obligation subsequently to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

INVESTORS & MEDIA CONTACT:

Email: investors@chronorganization.com

Phone: (469) 626-5275

Fax: (469) 626-5101



