LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 07/26/17 -- Black Hat USA 2017, Booth 1465 - Cloudwick, the developer of CDL -- The World's First Neural Security System of Intelligence for Cybersecurity, and Solarflare, a pioneer in the development of neural-class networks, today announced a strategic partnership that delivers next-generation cluster security for high performance Machine Learning (ML), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Advanced Analytics (AA) at petabyte scale.

"SolarSecure™ is a new class of Ethernet chip hardware that CDL Cloaking™ leverages to provide distributed security in analytics servers to petabyte scale, and to make CDL appliances invisible to scans and unauthorized users," said Ahmet Houssein, Vice President of Marketing at Solarflare. "The scale-out architecture allows Solarflare and CDL cluster security to transform how data is protected by addressing threats 'inside' the data center, where 90% of IP traffic exists."

"Having engineered and managed many of the world's largest big data ML, AA and AI clusters, we realized that a new way to secure data was required, and our partnership with Solarflare makes CDL the world's most secure appliance for high performance analytics at petabyte scale," said Mani Chhabra, CEO and founder of Cloudwick. "Together we are changing the performance and security economics for data and analytics at scale."

About CDL

CDL is the Neural System of Intelligence for Cybersecurity. Developed with Intel and leading data center, cloud and security vendors, CDL is designed to democratize security analytics at scale, unlock the potential of today's siloed security solutions, and provide a converged security analytic platform for enhancing and extending SIEM, EDR, IDS/IPS and other traditional systems as well as powering User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA), Machine Learning (ML), Advanced Analytics (AA) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions.

CDL enables enterprises to win the war against today's top digital business threats including malware, ransomware, Advanced Persistent Threats (APT), Data Loss Protection (DLP), insider threats, denial of service, botnets and nation state attacks.

About Solarflare

Solarflare is pioneering server connectivity for neural-class networks. From silicon to firmware to software, Solarflare provides a comprehensive, integrated set of technologies for distributed, ultra-scale, software-defined datacenters.

The Solarflare XtremeScale Architecture is a design framework which includes a comprehensive suite of features for ultra-scale environments: High-bandwidth, ultra-low-latency, ultra-scale connectivity, software defined, secure with hardware firewalls, and instrumented for line-speed telemetry.

Solarflare solutions have earned a sterling reputation in financial services and are used by virtually every major global exchange, commercial bank and hedge fund. This exacting, regulated performance uniquely qualifies our solutions for use in ultra-scale applications in IoT, big data and artificial intelligence where low latency, robust security and insightful telemetrics are critical.

Solarflare solutions are available from leading distributors and value-added resellers, as well as from major global manufacturers. Solarflare is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates R&D facilities in Cambridge, UK and New Delhi, India.

About Cloudwick

Cloudwick developed CDL, the world's first Neural System of Intelligence for Cybersecurity with leading analytics, data center, cloud and security vendors, including Intel, Logtrust, ProtectWise, Bricata, SolarFlare, H2O, AWS and others. CDL is designed to democratize security analytics at scale, unlock the potential of today's siloed solutions, and enable enterprises to win the war against today's top digital business threats including malware, ransomware, Advanced Persistent Threats (APT), Data Loss Prevention (DLP), insider threats, denial of service, botnets and nation state attacks. For more information, visit www.cyberdatalake.com.

CDL is a trademark of Cloudwick. All other product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

