ProGreenUS, Inc. (ProGreen), previously located in Bloomfield, Michigan, has moved its headquarters to San Diego, California. Concurrent with this move, the company also opened an office for its subsidiary operations in Ensenada, BC, Mexico. This completes a profound transformation of the company's business that began with the signing of a strategic joint venture agreement with Inmobiliaria Contel 18 months ago, giving the JV access to very large tracts of land for agricultural use in Baja California, Mexico (Baja).

"The establishment of the West Coast offices represents the sea change that ProGreen has undergone over the past 6 months," says Jan Telander, President & CEO of ProGreen. "We are now in a totally different position, with enormous opportunities for, not only the short term, but also for the intermediate as well as the long term."

ProGreen's agricultural business investment, headed by the company's joint venture partner, Contel, launched its farming operations in January of this year, with the signing of a $1M+ sales agreement for chili peppers with a major produce importer/exporter to the U.S. market. 1.9 million pepper plants have been planted on the first ProGreen Farms™ farm, with the impending harvest expected to yield millions of pounds of chili peppers through November. The excellent results, expected already from this first year of production, has set the base for very aggressive expansion plans, going forward.

Also in January, ProGreen, through its majority-owned subsidiary Procon Baja JV, acquired a 5,000-acre tract of oceanfront land, for which a master plan is currently being created, for the development of a very large, totally green, resort-style international vacation and retirement community called "Cielo Mar" (see: www.cielomarbaja.com). Very early public interest in this project, led to that we launched a first pre-sales offer for lot reservations in April, which we closed after receiving 25 reservations within a few weeks. A second offer of 50 additional lots, is expected to be launched next week.

"We now see a clear way towards a strong consolidation of the company on the financial front, and the close proximity of the two offices will enable ProGreen to efficiently manage the rapidly expanding business activities in Baja," said Jan.

Office locations:

ProGreen US, Inc.

2667 Camino del Rio South

Suite 312

San Diego, CA 92108-3763

Procon Baja JV (and Contel Inmobiliaria S.R.L.C.V.)

Lázaro Cárdenas 1094 Local 1 y 2

Zona Centro

22800 Ensenada, B.C. Mexico

About ProGreenUS, Inc.

ProGreenUS, Inc., www.ProGreenUS.com, based in San Diego, California, is engaged primarily with investments in agricultural and real estate projects in Baja California, Mexico, both through its joint venture partnership with Inmobiliaria Contel S.R.L.C.V. (Contel) as well as through its majority-owned Mexican subsidiary Procon Baja JV (Procon). Contel is now active in the high margin produce industry, growing crops for exporters to the US market, with an abundance of land available for expansion under our JV partnership. Procon has recently acquired 5,000 acres of land with 4.5 miles of oceanfront on the Bay of El Rosario, for which a master plan is being drawn for the development of a very large, totally green, international vacation and retirement community called "Cielo Mar."

This press release might contain information, which may constitute 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. 'Forward-looking statements' are based upon expectations, estimates and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated.

CONTACT INFORMATION

ProGreenUS, Inc.

Jan Telander

President and CEO

Jan@ProGreenUS.com

Phone: 1 (248) 805-3652

www.ProGreenUS.com



