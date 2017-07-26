CHICAGO, IL -- (Marketwired) -- 07/26/17 -- Dataguise, a leader in data-centric audit and protection (DCAP), today announced that the company will exhibit at the AWS Summit in Chicago. Dataguise will showcase its award-winning security and compliance solution for the detection, protection, monitoring, and auditing of sensitive data in Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3), Redshift, and all databases supported by RDS. During the event, Dataguise will feature enterprise customer deployments of DgSecure where IT professionals have securely migrated enterprise data to AWS and leveraged the highly scalable platform in financial services, healthcare, insurance, and other tightly regulated industries.

The AWS Summit in Chicago takes place at the McCormick Place Lakeside Center from July 26-27 and is a popular industry conference that brings together the cloud computing community to connect, collaborate and learn about AWS. Dataguise will show DgSecure, a multi-platform data-centric security solution which integrates with AWS to scan and locate all sensitive information stored on Amazon S3, Redshift, and RDS to reveal the location and status of this information throughout its lifecycle. The solution also provides data masking for databases supported by RDS, including SQL Server, Oracle, Postgres, and MySQL.

"As an established Amazon AWS partner, Dataguise has invested the time and resources required to develop the most effective solution for Amazon's cloud infrastructure platform," said JT Sison, VP, Marketing and Business Development for Dataguise. "As a result, DgSecure enables users to unleash the power of data in the cloud in the most secure and compliant way possible. The presentation of this technology at the AWS Chicago Summit is expected to draw interest from enterprises with deployments on AWS infrastructure as an increasing number of workloads move to this platform."

