The University Of Law Partners with RPC to Deliver Focused Legal Training

The University of Law (ULaw), the UK's premier specialist provider of legal education, has been chosen as the sole provider of legal training for international law firm RPC from September 2017, continuing to boost its links with leading global law firms.

As part of the partnership, future trainees at RPC will benefit from ULaw's established Graduate Diploma in Law (GDL), Legal Practice Course (LPC) and MSc in Law, Business and Management, which all combine academic rigour with practical legal skills. RPC's future trainees are due to start their courses with ULaw at its London Moorgate centre in September 2017.

Throughout their studies, future trainees will be supported by expert tutors who are all qualified lawyers and bring extensive practical experience to their teaching. This embodies ULaw's commitment to providing the highest quality of education, which was recognised by the recent gold ranking awarded to the university in the government-led Teaching Excellence Framework (TEF).

RPC offers both legal and consultancy advice to a range of sectors. The law firm is made up of 79 all equity partners, over 300 other lawyers and more than 600 people in total. Headquartered in London, RPC has offices in Hong Kong, Singapore and Bristol.

In addition, ULaw will work closely with RPC to design a new insurance law elective in response to changes introduced by the UK Insurance Act 2015. This high-quality module will equip future lawyers with a comprehensive range of practical and theoretical skills aligned to both the legal and insurance business challenges of today's market.

Professor Andrea Nollent, Vice-Chancellor and CEO at The University of Law, said: "We are very much looking forward to beginning our new partnership with RPC. We are confident that our existing legal education programmes combined with the development of a new insurance law elective will play a pivotal part in training the future workforce of RPC and provide them with the skills needed to succeed in a highly competitive market."

Simon Hart, Partner and Training Principal at RPC, said: "We are very enthusiastic about the prospects for our new partnership with ULaw.As RPC continues to respond to the rapidly changing legal market, as well as the forthcoming radical reforms to legal education, we were looking for a partner in the education sector who reflected our own desire to be progressive and forward thinking.With ULaw, we believe we have found that partner. ULaw has demonstrated an impressive commitment to understanding our needs and working with us to develop our future legal talent."

ULaw has strong relationships with leading law firms, including partnerships with Linklaters, DLA Piper, CMS, Ashurst, and Berwin Leighton Paisner, offering high quality, practical training to their students. It also provides a new paralegal apprenticeship scheme to global law firms Freshfields and Hogan Lovells.



