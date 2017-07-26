Global Social Commerce Market to Grow at a CAGR of 33.9% 2017-2021: Due to Increasing Use of Social Media Advertising

DUBLIN, July 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global social commerce market to grow at a CAGR of 33.91% during the period 2017-2021.

The global social commerce market to grow at a CAGR of 33.91% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is technological advances in social media. Technological innovations have revolutionized social media platforms. Social media was limited to interaction among people through Facebook and Twitter. In the present scenario, social media platforms are used for shopping and sharing information. Social interaction platforms, such as Snapchat, drive the global social commerce market. It is a user-friendly platform used for marketing products.



According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing use of social media advertising. The e-commerce industry utilizes social media platforms for advertising and increasing the customer base. Due to the growing popularity of social media, e-commerce advertisers use banner display ads and sponsored content to attract customers. These platforms help in effectively engaging the target audience. The posts on social media platforms, such as Facebook and Twitter, are viewed and shared by the users. Circulation of the content increases traffic to the company's website and increases the customer base.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is efforts required for customer engagement and retention. Retaining consumers is one of the major challenges faced by the vendors in the online community. In offline retail stores, the staff members help the buyers in choosing the right product or engage them in a way that influences the buying decision. However, in social commerce, customers have complete control over the purchases. Engaging customers on online platforms is a challenge for the vendors. If the web page or mobile application is not appealing or interactive enough, the customers can browse through other shopping sites or visit offline stores.



Key vendors



Facebook

Pinterest

Tencent

Twitter

Weibo



Other prominent vendors



LinkedIn

PayPal

Reddit

Tumblr

Yahoo!

Others



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by device



PART 07: Geographical segmentation



PART 08: Key leading countries



PART 09: Decision framework



PART 10: Drivers and challenges



PART 11: Market trends



PART 12: Vendor landscape



PART 13: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4rj5kf/global_social

