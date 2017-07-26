Simplilearn and EC-Council Partner to Train Tomorrow's Cyber Security Experts

SAN FRANSISCO, July 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Digital economy training company Simplilearn and cyber security leader EC-Council announced their partnership to bridge the growing skill gap in cyber security, one of the fastest-growing careers in the U.S. and globally. Simplilearn now offers the same EC-Council 'Certified Ethical Hacking' course used by many of the U.S. Government's military and security agencies.

A report by Frost & Sullivan predicts that there will be a global shortage of 1.5 million cyber security professionals by 2020. In the U.S. alone, over 40,000 information security analyst jobs go unfilled every year and employers are challenged to fill 200,000 other cyber security related roles, according tocybersecurity data tool Cyber Seek . To bridge this shortage in skills, employers must not only increase their hiring of certified and skilled professionals for these lucrative and high-demand security jobs but also train existing employees from within to meet these strategic goals.

"EC-Council has always been a thought leader in equipping Government and Corporate organizations globally with real, tactical hands-on vendor agnostic offensive and defensive cyber security skills to really secure their cybersecurity posture. Having programs like Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH), Certified Hacking and Forensics Investigator (CHFI) and many others, in the portfolio, that are mapped to NIST framework and endorsed by Department of Defense USA (DOD 8570), CNSS and other key organisations, EC-Council certified professionals have become one of the most sought after by employers worldwide. A partnership with Simplilearn would allow these programs to be accessible to the masses who are currently pursuing a lucrative career in Cybersecurity and looking to attain the highest quality skills and accreditation," said EC-Council Executive Director Danish Arshad.

Speaking on the partnership, Anand Narayanan, Chief Product Officer at Simplilearn said, "Every day, organizations of all sizes are victims of data breaches. The increasing number of cyber threats across industries has led to companies losing out on revenues and reputations. This is largely because the demand for skilled cyber security experts currently surpasses the supply. By partnering with an industry leader like EC-Council, our aim is to provide our learners with access to the highest quality cyber security training and help them become employable in one of the hottest and most lucrative fields, while helping organizations reduce their security risks."

The course is available through online self learning as well as live virtual classrooms where individuals can learn from global instructors. This partnership further provides flexible training access to attend multiple live classes for all learners who enrol by August 31st. EC-Council's in-depth training in cyber security is augmented by Simplilearn's high touch learning model which allows learners to access community forums,projects, teaching assistance, study plans, and reminders. Upon completing the courses, learners will be certified by EC-Council that will help them prepare for IT security job roles across industries.

About EC-Council

The International Council of E-Commerce Consultants (EC-Council) is a member-based organization that certifies individuals in various e-business and security skills. EC-Council is the owner and developer of the world-famous E-Council Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH), Computer Hacking Forensics Investigator (C|HFI), Certified Network Defender (CND), Certified Security Analyst (ECSA), License Penetration Tester (LPT) programs, Certified Chief Information Security Officer (C|CISO) and various others offered in 150 countries around the globe. EC-Council has certified over 200,000 information security professionals globally.

EC-Council certification programs are recognized worldwide and have received endorsements from various government agencies including the US Federal Government via the Montgomery GI Bill, the US.

Government National Security Agency (NSA), the Committee on National Security Systems (CNSS) certifying EC-Council's Certified Ethical Hacking (CEH), Network Security Administrator (ENSA), Computer Hacking Forensics Investigator (CHFI), Disaster Recovery Professional (EDRP), Certified Security Analyst (E|CSA), Licensed Penetration Tester (LPT) program for meeting the 4011, 4012, 4013A, 4014, 4015 and 4016 training standards for information security professionals and most recently EC-Council has received accreditation from the American National Standards Institute (ANSI).

https://www.eccouncil.org/

About Simplilearn

Simplilearn's mission is to help professionals around the world acquire the skills they need to succeed in today's digital economy. The company provides online training in disciplines such as Cyber Security, Cloud Computing, Project Management, Digital Marketing, Data Science and other emerging technologies. Based in San Francisco, California and Bangalore, India, Simplilearn has helped more than 500,000 professionals and companies across 150+ countries get trained, acquire certifications and upskill their employees. Its training courses are designed and updated by renowned industry experts. Simplilearn's blended learning approach combines online classes, instructor-led live virtual classrooms, relevant, applied projects and 24/7 teaching assistance. Leading global training organizations have recognized Simplilearn as an official provider of certification training. The company has been named the 8th most influential education brand in the world by LinkedIn. For more information, visit https://www.simplilearn.com

