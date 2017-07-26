COLUMBIA, MD -- (Marketwired) -- 07/26/17 -- LPP Combustion today announced that its Clean Shipping solution received the distinction of "Highly Commended" at the 2017 Seatrade Awards, held at the Grosvenor House in London, UK. Established in 1989, the Seatrade Awards recognize and honor the maritime industry's most noteworthy achievements, and are considered the benchmark for all maritime organizations.

Lean, Premixed, Prevaporized (LPP) combustion technology converts liquid fuels into a substitute for natural gas, which can power most combustion devices while yielding emissions comparable to that of ordinary natural gas. By allowing a wide range of otherwise liquid fuels to be vaporized into a clean burning natural gas substitute to power gas-fired turbine electric systems, LPP Combustion's patented technology reduces both costs and emissions.

LPP Combustion's Clean Shipping entry centered on its patented fuel-processing technology that allows a range of light liquid hydrocarbons to be used in place of liquid natural gas (LNG) in low-emissions gas turbines for shipboard power generation. Because LPP Combustion skids enable clean use of readily storable liquids in gas turbines, they eliminate the cost and complexity of installing shipboard LNG storage systems while still achieving natural gas level emissions for shipboard gas turbines.

Emma Bond of the Seatrade Secretariet, in a correspondence with Dr. Leo Eskin, COO of LPP Combustion, stated, "Congratulations on being Highly Commended at the Seatrade Awards on Friday. In the year where we received a record-breaking number of entries, it is a huge achievement that the judges Highly Commended your entry."

Comprised of leading industry executives and thought leaders, the independent panel of experts responsible for judging the 2017 Seatrade Awards saw a record number of entries across each category, making this year the most competitive in program history.

"We are truly honored by this distinction, as the prestigious Seatrade Awards are revered by maritime professionals worldwide," said Dr. Eskin.

LPP Combustion's innovative technology can provide millions of dollars in fuel cost savings per year by allowing power generators to operate on either liquids or gas, whichever is cheaper, during seasonal fluctuations in energy prices, while generating low emissions on either fuel. In addition to providing a flexible liquid fuel source that meets or exceeds environmental requirements, LPP technology's use of existing equipment and infrastructure drastically reduces labor overhead and other maintenance costs. The LPP System allows rapid switching between liquid fuels and natural gas by providing operation on liquid fuels, even for gas turbines that have no current capability to burn liquid fuels.

ABOUT LPP Combustion, LLC

The LPP Combustion fuel preparation system overcomes the operational and emissions barriers between using liquid fuels and natural gas in combustion turbines. The patented technology offers fuel flexibility, improved heat rate, and reduced maintenance without the 80% increase in emissions associated with conventional burning of liquid fuels. LPP Combustion's packaged, skid-mounted fuel preparation system can be easily installed at new or existing facilities with a minimum of work on-site, and can be utilized with almost any burner designed to run on natural gas.

For additional information on LPP Combustion, LLC please visit www.LPPCombustion.com.

