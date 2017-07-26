SAN FRANCISCO, 2017-07-26 14:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- White Oak Global Advisors, LLC, a leading global alternative asset manager focused on direct lending to middle market companies, announced that it has provided over $630 million in financing through the first half of 2017.



Andre Hakkak, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Partner of White Oak Global Advisors, commented: "Our activity year to date truly speaks to the breadth and depth of our platform. We continue to develop innovative financing solutions for our borrowers, and look forward to a strong second half of the year."



Key transactions include:



-- A $60 million senior secured term loan and asset-based facility to a leading provider of technology and data analytics-driven supplier of medical products, equipment and services. The proceeds were used to refinance existing debt and provide growth capital. -- A $61.5 million borrowing-base senior secured term loan to an oil and gas corporation. The proceeds were used to refinance an existing debt facility and assist in the production of new wells. -- A $41.8 million senior secured term loan to a specialty lender to the retail agriculture sector. The proceeds were used as growth capital to expand the Company's existing credit facility. -- A $188.7mm senior secured credit facility in which White Oak was Lead Arranger to a leading provider of outsourced IT and communications services, primarily in Europe. The proceeds were used to assist in the acquisition of the company by its sponsors. White Oak committed $78.9 million as part of the transaction. -- A $55 million senior secured asset-based loan to a land-based drilling equipment and services company. The proceeds were used to refinance existing debt facilities.



About White Oak



White Oak Global Advisors, LLC is a leading global alternative asset manager specializing in originating and providing financing solutions to facilitate the growth, refinancing and recapitalization of small and medium enterprises. Since its inception in 2007, White Oak's disciplined investment process aims to deliver risk-adjusted investment returns for our investors while establishing long term partnerships with our borrowers. More information can be found at www.whiteoaksf.com.



Media Contact Jonathan Setiabrata White Oak Global Advisors, LLC jsetiabrata@whiteoaksf.com 415-644-4174