26 July 2017





Company Announcement number 58/2017 - 26 July 2017



Fixing of coupon rate of Senior Debt bond from 1 August 2017



With effect from 1 August 2017, the coupon rate of Senior Debt with fixing as of 1 August will be adjusted.



Please find the data in the attached file.



The Executive Board



Any additional questions should be addressed to Head of RD Funding, Christian Rosenstand, phone +45 45 13 20 19.



Attachment:

