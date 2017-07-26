Solar had the largest share in Spain's renewable energy auction, leaving wind power, which won all the allocated capacity in the previous auction, with just 720 MW.

Around 3,516 MW of solar projects were selected in Spain's renewable energy auction for large-scale solar and wind power plants held by the Spanish Ministry of Energy, Tourism and the Digital Agenda.

According to provisional data provided to pv magazine by Elisa Noli, the spokeswoman of Spanish solar association UNEF, the share of wind power, which is traditionally Spain's largest renewable energy source, was just 720 MW.

Cobra, a unit of Spanish industrial group ACS, achieved the largest share of PV with 1.55 GW of assigned projects, followed by X-Elio (455 MW), Endesa (338 MW), Forestalia (316 MW), Gas Natural Fenosa (250 MW), Solaria Energía (250 MW), Prodiel ...

