

FALLS CHURCH (dpa-AFX) - General Dynamics Corp. (GD), an aerospace and defense company, Wednesday said it is increasing its fiscal 2017 earnings per share guidance to $9.70 - $9.75 from $9.50 - $9.55 expected earlier.



On average, 21 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $9.81 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Phebe Novakovic, chairman and chief executive officer, said, 'General Dynamics' strong second quarter performance reflects our focus on operations and executing on our programs. We are confident in our outlook for the future, built on a solid defense backlog and continued good order activity across the portfolio of Gulfstream business jets.'



In its second quarter, net earnings increased 4.9 percent to $749 million from last year's $714 million. Earnings per share were $2.45, up 6.5 percent from $2.30 in the year-ago quarter.



Revenue of $7.68 billion declined 1.3 percent from $7.77 billion last year.



Analysts expected earnings of $2.43 per share on revenues of $7.75 billion for the quarter.



