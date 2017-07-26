

ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - Coca-Cola Company (KO) reported a profit for the second-quarter 2017 that declined 60 percent from the prior year, as the company incurred a charge of $653 million related to refranchising its North America bottling operations. Net revenues declined by 16%, impacted by Bottling Divestitures and Currency Exchange, while organic revenues grew 3%, driven by Price/Mix of 3%. Adjusted earnings per share topped analysts' expectations.



The company reaffirmed full year underlying performance outlook, but raised full year comparable earnings per share target on diminished currency headwinds.



James Quincey, President and Chief Executive Officer of The Coca-Cola Company, said, 'Our second quarter results demonstrate continued progress against the strategic priorities we have laid out to accelerate the transformation of our business into a total beverage company with balanced growth across a consumer-centric portfolio.'



Net Income attributable to shareowners of the company for the second-quarter fell 60 percent to $1.37 billion from the prior year's $3.45 billion, with earnings per share declining to $0.32 from $0.79 last year.



During the second-quarter ended June 30, 2017, the Company recorded charges of $653 million and $737 million, respectively, related to the impairment of Coca-Cola Refreshments assets that are recorded in our Bottling Investments operating segment, primarily as a result of current year refranchising activities in North America and management's view of the proceeds that are expected to be received for the remaining bottling territories upon their refranchising. This charge was determined by comparing the fair value of the assets to their carrying values.



Comparable net income for the quarter $2.55 billion, or $0.59 per share, compared to $2.62 billion, or $0.60 per share in the previous year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.58 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Net revenues for the quarter declined 16% to $9.70 billion from $11.54 billion in the prior year. Analysts expected revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter. Net revenues were impacted by a 17% headwind from the ongoing refranchising of bottling territories and a foreign currency exchange headwind of 2%.



Organic revenues grew 3% on price/mix growth of 3% and even concentrate sales. Core business organic revenues grew 4%, and core business price/mix grew 3%. The organic revenue growth was driven by sparkling soft drinks with balanced performance across the other category clusters.



Total unit case volume was even, with positive performance in four of the five category clusters. Unit case volume performance continued to be impacted by macroeconomic challenges in certain Latin American markets, with Brazil and Venezuela accounting for more than a 1 point drag on consolidated unit case volume growth. Outperformance continued in our developed markets, with unit case volume growth 1 point ahead of the consolidated results, led by Mexico and Spain.



For third-quarter, the company expects Comparable net revenues of 19% to 20% headwind from acquisitions, divestitures, and structural items; 1% to 2% currency headwind based on the current rates and including the impact of hedged positions.



Coca-Cola now expects full-year 2017 Comparable earnings per share of flat to 2% decline from $1.91 last year compared to previous outlook of down 1% to down 3%.



For 2017, the company still expects approximately 3% growth in organic revenues; 7% to 8% growth in comparable currency neutral income before income taxes driven by strong operating performance partially offset by the impact of an increasing interest rate environment.



Full Year 2018, the company expects comparable net revenues of 16% to 17% headwind from acquisitions, divestitures, and structural items.



