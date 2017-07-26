

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Corning Incorporated (GLW) reported second-quarter core EPS of $0.42 compared to $0.37, prior year. On average, 16 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.40 for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Second-quarter GAAP net sales were up 6% to $2.50 billion from $2.36 billion, prior year. Core sales were up 6% to $2.59 billion. Analysts expected revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter.



