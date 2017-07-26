

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ryder System Inc. (R) released a profit for second quarter that retreated compared to the same period last year.



The company said its earnings fell to $53.1 million, or $1.00 per share. This was lower than $83.3 million, or $1.56 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.94 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 5.3% to $1.79 billion. This was up from $1.70 billion last year.



Ryder System Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $53.1 Mln. vs. $83.3 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -36.3% -EPS (Q2): $1.00 vs. $1.56 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -35.9% -Analysts Estimate: $0.94 -Revenue (Q2): $1.79 Bln vs. $1.70 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 5.3%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.25 - $1.35 Full year EPS guidance: $4.38 - $4.58



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX